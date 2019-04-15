Robinson looking to visit Iowa
Iowa basketball hasn’t dipped into Louisiana for a recruit in many years, but they are making a play for a tough 2020 point guard prospect. The Hawkeyes have been involved for more than a year with...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news