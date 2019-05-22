With the acceleration in recruiting cycles, the Iowa coaches have already made several prospects in the Class of 2021 a priority. One player certainly near the top of the list for the Hawkeyes is defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who holds an offer from Iowa.

The 6-foot-4 and 280 pounder from St. Peters, MO appears to have a strong mutual interest in Iowa football and their program. He and his family have made a couple of visits to Iowa City.

“I like how everything is at Iowa,” he said. “I like the coaches and the entire staff there and I like the way that they play the game of football.”

There’s another trip to Iowa coming up shortly as Rubio will be camping at Iowa on June 2nd.

“They really haven’t seen me in action over the winter, so I am anxious to go up there and show them how I have continued to improve.”

One of the keys for Iowa thus far in their recruitment of Rubio is the connection that has been built with Coach Levar Woods, who recruits the St. Louis area, and Coach Kelvin Bell, who coaches Iowa’s defensive linemen.

“They are almost like family to me,” Rubio said. “When they come down to visit, we treat them like family and we give them recommendations on places to go eat and things like that.”

Rubio already holds 12 scholarship offers. Included on that list are schools like Ohio State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Illinois, and Minnesota. After camping with the Hawkeyes, Rubio plans to head to Ohio State for a camp on June 6th and one at Kentucky on June 8th.