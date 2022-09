Nico Ragaini made the trip from his parents home in East Haven, Conn. to New Jersey this past spring to hook up with Spencer Petras and his quarterback coach, Tony Racioppi. The car ride took about four or five hours and Ragaini said he slept for most of the trip while his father drove the car.



This weekend there will be upwards of 80 friends and family of Ragaini that will be making that trip to the Rutgers camps and the senior wide receiver is scrambling to get tickets to cover his traveling party.



He discusses the game against Rutgers, the need for tickets, and how a big play or two could end up deciding this game on Saturday night.