It's never going to be a picnic in the back end of the defense, but life is certainly a little bit easier when the defensive line is putting consistent pressure on the quarterback from the opposing team. Amani Hooker and Jake Gervase certainly appreciate the work being done by Iowa's defensive line, which includes nine quarterback sacks in two games. They discuss how it has impacted their play and if they can see adjustments from the opposing teams well. Plus, the sing the praises of the play of Iowa's cornerbacks.

