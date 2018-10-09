This past Saturday, Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker had what you could call a front row seat to watch true freshmen corners Riley Moss and Julius Brents in the first start of their Iowa careers. The reviews from both veterans in the back seven was positive. Gervase and Hooker discuss the play of the young corners and what stood out to them, what they have seen from Indiana on film, and Hooker talks about whether he will be playing at linebacker again this week or going back to safety.

