Davenport Central defensive end Sam Strang was yet another visitor to Iowa City on Saturday and he came away pleased with what he saw overall.

“It was incredible," said Strang. "The experience was something I have never been a part of before and being on field for all the pregame events were incredible.”

Strang's highlight of the trip was similar to many other recruits who have been on campus for game days.

“Being a part of the on-field stuff is something I’ve never had an experience like before with the swarm and stuff. It was amazing.”

Although he doesn't know the current situation with where he sits on the recruiting board for the Hawkeyes, Strang has had preferred walk-on mentioned at one point.

“I talked to Kelvin Bell, the DL coach, at one of their camps and they were talking maybe PWO, but I haven’t talk to him since.”

Strang knows what an opportunity to get onto the Iowa roster would mean to him.

“I love the opportunity to get a chance to be on the team.”

Iowa has a special place in the heart of Strang at this point.

“I love it," Strang said. "It feels like home when I’m up there.”

Strang, who has racked up 39 stops, 18 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks through seven games, is also considering a wide range of other programs at different levels.

“I’ve been to a couple Iowa State games, USD, and a couple of Division II schools.”

Two more visits are on the schedule as of now for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Strang.

“I might be going to Sioux Falls this weekend and I have Winona state on the 26th.”

Strang declined to name anything as a favorite due to his busy fall.

“No, I haven’t really had a chance to think about that with my season going on and all.”

The high school football season is something Strang hopes can continue improving down the stretch.

“We are 3-4 and the season could be better, but we are all working hard and doing our best every week.”