Sandfort experiencing growth spurt

After graduating from high school, Payton Sandfort figured that his growth spurts were over. In fact, the soon to be sophomore for the Hawkeyes has now grown to be nearly 6-foot-8 and could now potentially play anywhere from the two guard to the power forward position.



Sandfort was back at work this week in Iowa City with his teammates, balancing school, workouts, and working the Iowa basketball camp. He discussed his late growth spurt and working on trying to bring his younger brother to the Iowa program as a Class of 2023 recruit.

