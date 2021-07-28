Sandfort staying open in recruiting process

Pryce Sandfort, a 6-foot-6 2023 wing from Waukee, is the younger brother of incoming Payton.



However, he has shown that he is a talented player in his own right this past season for the Iowa Class 4A champion and with the OSA Crusaders 16-and-under AAU team this spring and summer.



Sandfort averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this past season and shot 56% from the field and 50% from three-point range. He helped lead the Warriors to a 61-50 win in the title game over Johnston after rolling past Pleasant Valley 65-43 in the first round and Ames 71-36 in the semifinals.



Iowa head coach Fran McAffery and assistant coach Kirk Speraw watched Sandfort play with the OSA Crusaders 16-and-under team at the adidas 3SSB championships in Council Bluffs.



Hawkeye Report caught up with Sandfort last Saturday to learn the latest on his college recruitment and upcoming junior season.

Hawkeye Report: You won the state title this year. What was that feeling like?

Pryce Sandfort: It was incredible. The year before, I was really heartbroken after the loss in the championship, so getting back there and winning it, felt really, really, really good.



Hawkeye Report: You lost to Ankeny the year before. You were kind of a big favorite, to be honest. Was that a motivating factor that you guys talked about all year?

Pryce Sandfort: Right after we had COVID, so everyone of the guys was working their ass off in the gym, getting ready for the season and hoping we had a season, so very motivated.



Hawkeye Report: You guys had a talented team with Tucker (DeVries), Omaha (Biliew) and your brother. To be honest, those guys aren’t going to be back next year, so you are going to have a bigger role this year as an incoming junior. Is that something that you are kind of looking forward to though?

Pryce Sandfort: Oh, yes. I’m really excited. We’ve got a new coach, too. He knows my abilities and he knows how we can win, so it is really exciting getting to be “the guy” this year and lead the team.



Hawkeye Report: That was the first state title in school history, so it was obviously a big deal for the community, right?

Pryce Sandfort: Yes, it was really exciting.



Hawkeye Report: A lot of people were saying that Waukee had one of the most talented teams in a long time in Iowa because you had four guys who are going to be high Division I players eventually. Was that something that was a cool experience to play with such a loaded team?

Pryce Sandfort: It was really fun. Every practice was super difficult, going against the best competition and killing every team was fun, too.



Hawkeye Report: How much do you think that helps you playing against that type of competition, even just in practices?

Pryce Sandfort: You know, I have to go up against 6-7’s and 6-8 guys every practice. Our whole starting lineup, I was the smallest guy. Going against those guys that are just incredible basketball players, I think it really helped me going into this summer with AAU.



Hawkeye Report: Your brother is going to be at Iowa. What have you learned from him in the recruiting process?

Pryce Sandfort: Just play the right way. He played the right way and he got a lot of offers, so I am just trying to do what he did, play basketball the right way, the way I was taught how to and see what happens.



Hawkeye Report: Do you think that helps having someone that you can talk to, if you ever have any questions?

Pryce Sandfort: For sure. I was right there with him the whole way. He told me everything that was going on with his recruiting, so I was really excited for him and now it is my turn.



Hawkeye Report: Obviously, Iowa fans are going to hope that you go there, but you are pretty open, right?

Pryce Sandfort: I’m open. Completely open.



Hawkeye Report: I know that sometimes when there are brothers involved, schools might wonder if they want to waste time when they might not have a shot.



Pryce Sandfort: It’s open. It’s open, for sure.

Hawkeye Report: What schools are you hearing from right now?

Pryce Sandfort: I’m hearing from Iowa, Iowa State, Drake (who offered Sandfort shortly after this interview), UNI, Gonzaga, Butler and Clemson.



Hawkeye Report: What things are you really focused on to continue to improve yourself as a player?

Pryce Sandfort: Getting by guys, really and shooting. I think that I can shoot it even better than I am. Shooting, dribble moves, getting by guys, ballhandling. Just all-around.



Hawkeye Report: Your brother is a basketball player and your father is here to watch you. Do you come from an athletic family?

Pryce Sandfort: My mom played at Drake for a year in college and grandpa was a college basketball player, too. He was 6-8. He played at Simpson. He played at Waukee as well.



Hawkeye Report: Is that where you got the love for the game?

Pryce Sandfort: Oh, yes. He taught us the game and my dad. Gave us that love for Waukee.



Hawkeye Report: If you would have told him you wanted to play football, you probably would have gotten disowned.



Pryce Sandfort: Oh, yes. For sure.



Hawkeye Report: What things do you like to do away from the court?

Pryce Sandfort: I like to play golf. Really just working in the gym and playing golf. That’s about all I do.



Hawkeye Report: Do you watch a lot of college basketball?

Pryce Sandfort: I watch a lot of college, not so much NBA, but I watch a lot of college.



Hawkeye Report: Are there certain teams or players you like to watch?

Pryce Sandfort: Usually, just the Iowa teams. That is just who I cheer for usually, but I really liked watching the Gonzaga team this year. Baylor. All those big schools that have really good teams. Just fun to watch.



Hawkeye Report: What did you like about the Iowa team this year?

Pryce Sandfort: I liked the whole team, pretty much. I loved how they could all shoot it. Just go to each other when they needed a big shot. Luke Garza, obviously, was really good. I loved watching him play. Everything, really.