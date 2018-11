The long wait finally ended on Saturday. After coming close on three occasions, the Hawkeyes finally had their first 100 yard rusher of the season when Mekhi Sargent got there in the early part of the fourth quarter. Sargent has a very good day on the ground with 121 yards rushing on 17 carries, and he scored a pair of touchdowns. He discusses his 100 yards rushing and finally getting there and the Iowa offense putting together a strong game.