Since he left for Iowa Western Junior College, Mekhi Sargent hasn't been back to his home state of Florida. When he got off the plane yesterday upon arriving back in his home state the Iowa running back was smiling ear to ear. Sargent talks about being back in his home state and how many family and friends will be making the seven hour trip from Key West to Tampa for the Outback Bowl. He also discusses the Iowa run game going up against a stingy Mississippi State defense.

