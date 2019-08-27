Mekhi Sargent has always had a bit of a chip on his shoulder when it comes to playing the game of football. He always feels like he has something to prove to the doubters who wondered if he could not just play, but shine at the highest level of college football. Sargent proved he belonged last year when he led Iowa in rushing, but he still feels that he has more to prove. He discusses what he has done in the off-season in film study to prepare for this year and if it has paid off in fall camp, plus how impressed he has been with Iowa's pair of freshman running backs.

