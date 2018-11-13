Football players in Key West get to play in great weather most of the time, but getting discovered by college coaches proved to be a real challenge for Mekhi Sargent. So he took a little different route, ending up at Iowa Western Junior College for a year before landing at Iowa. He tells his story of ending up at Iowa Western without even visiting there, adjusting to the different weather, and finally coming to Iowa City. He also talks about Iowa's run game and what has been missing on that front.

