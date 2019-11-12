After recovering from a broken bone in his foot, Kyler Schott didn't know what the plan would be from the Iowa coaches in his first game back. As it turns out, the Iowa coaches had a plan and it was to drop Schott back into the starting lineup at Wisconsin and based on how he played this past Saturday, he's going to be in there for the foreseeable future. Schott discusses his return to the lineup. how he thought he played, and the status of the Iowa rushing attack.

