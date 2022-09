Sometimes coaches really don't know what to expect from a player making his first college start. It can also be a bit of a wild up and down ride in that opening start. But, for Quinn Schulte it was about as good as he could have hoped for anchoring the back end of the Iowa defense.



Schulte was only credited with one tackle, but it was the four passes he broke up that turned more than a few heads. He talked about his first start and the play of the Iowa defense in the hard fought win over South Dakota State.