Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson are leaders by example. They let their actions and work ethic do the talking instead of barking instructions. The example they have set on and off the field has been the foundation of the 2018 Iowa football team. On Tuesday they met with the media to discuss their memories of the past five years with the Hawkeye program, their relationship with Reese Morgan (who recruited and coached them), and what their emotions will be like on Friday.

