Riley Till traveled the tough road in college basketball. He walked on to the Iowa program and in his final season he earned the honor of being put on scholarship. The Iowa native discusses the sudden end to the season for the Hawkeyes, the work the scout team put in to prepare the team for each game, and what he plans to do next year.



Q: I’m sure the end of the season wasn’t the way the seniors in particular wanted to have happen. Your thoughts on how things went down a couple of weeks ago.

TILL: It was definitely shocking. We were sitting in the hotel for a few days starting on Tuesday and it just seemed like every hour this was shutting down or this was closing. The night before we were going to play, the NBA shuts down and we all started to get those thoughts in our heads that we might be next.

Then we wake up on game day and went about our business as if we were going to play a game. Everyone is getting excited and we go through our pregame routine at the hotel and then you start seeing stuff on twitter and we get a text from the staff. It was just surreal.

You kind of thought it was going to happen, but then when it does, we know we can’t play, especially us seniors. We wouldn’t get to play in another Big Ten Tournament and I thought we had a great shot at winning the title. We had a meeting and then later the NCAA Tournament was cancelled, it was really emotional.

We had a meeting with Fran and the rest of the coaches and then went down to meet our families down in the lobby and it was really emotional and a lot of disbelief.

Q: You guys practice at Butler on Wednesday and that ends up being the last time in Iowa gear as a team. It just had to be so hard for you guys. Do you look back now and think, it does make sense? How do you really start to process all of it?

TILL: It’s really difficult. I wish I could say we could have make it work, but these are unprecedented times and we have never really faced something like this. I don’t know what the right decisions are and I am happy I didn’t have to make that call because that would be stressful. I feel like the way things have escalated, they made the right call, but it still hurts.

Q: What does Fran say to you guys in that moment? I’m guessing he was probably in shock too given how rapidly this went from basketball to no basketball the rest of the season.

TILL: When things were kind of getting a little hectic, we had a few meetings and they would call us down and then when they cancelled it, they called the whole team down. We had the whole coaching staff there along with Gary Barta. He basically just said that it was cancelled and everyone was kind of in shock. Coach just talked to us and we were all kind of upset. He told us how proud he was of all of us and what we accomplished as a team. He talked about how we overcame all the injuries and how everyone really stepped up and how proud he was.

Q: Fran McCaffery gave you the opportunity of a lifetime, having you walk-on and then putting you on scholarship this year. Can you talk about your relationship with him, maybe the side the public doesn’t get to see?

TILL: I would say he’s passionate and I will never fault anyone for being passionate about what they love. To me, Coach McCaffery was an unbelievable coach and mentor. I have always respect the fact that he will have our back. He’s one guy that I know if I am ever in a tough spot, he is going to go to bat for me and take care of me. It’s like a family and he’s at the top as a mentor and he takes care of everyone. I think that’s one thing that everyone doesn’t see. They see him yelling on the sideline, but that’s a guy competing at the highest level doing what he loves. No one on the team is bothered by it. We respect it and he brings out the best in his players because of the way he cares for each of us. We also want to play for someone who cares that much.

Q: You were kind of the ringleader of the bench mob down there on the end of the bench. It’s almost like you guys were as involved as the guys on the floor?

TILL: Those are my guys. Austin, Nico, Michael, and Patrick was down there this year. They were all my guys. I know what it’s like being a walk-on and it’s not glamorous by any means. You put in the same amount of work and sometimes even more, but you don’t get the attention for it.

I have gained so much respect for being a walk-on and it was so much fun. We understand our role. We know we aren’t going to go out there and play 40 minutes or score 40 points like Luka, but we have to get them ready with our scout team work. We have to learn every team’s players and what they do and we have to learn all their plays and how they run them to help prepare the team. There might be 30-40 plays for every team. I think sometimes that hard work gets overlooked. We have to replicate those looks in practice so we can have the team prepared. So if a guy is driving left and spinning, we have to do that. When the game is going on a lot of people think we are just down there cheering and a lot of times we are watching and seeing their signals. The point guard might hold up a fist and we know that play because we have been running it, so we will yell to Luka, for example that they are running something with a ball screen. Those are the little things we try to do to help our team win.

Q: When I have talked to Nicholas Baer, he loves talking about his time on the scout team. Was he one of the guys that kind of mentored you to become a leader on the scout team?

TILL: Nicholas was an inspiration to be even before I got on campus. After my senior year in high school he was put on scholarship. I knew who he was and I saw him go out there and earn that scholarship. That was something I wanted to try and do and to see Nicholas do that proved to me it was possible and Coach McCaffery rewards those guys.

Nicholas was always a leader and a role model for me and he’s one of my favorite teammates that I have ever had. He’s an amazing guy on and off the court. I have really tried to model myself after him, learn from him, and I have tried to pass on those messages to the other guys. I don’t know if he passed a baton to me, but he was just someone we all looked to when it came to doing things the right way. He really raised the standard while he was here of what it meant to be an Iowa basketball player and when he graduated, everyone to a man promised to continue to bring this program along because of the way he carried himself. We just wanted to continue the culture that he helped to build.

Q: Looking ahead a little bit, quite a bit of talent could return. What do you think of the team next year?

TILL: Oh boy, we have a lot of guys who can hoop. I almost feel bad for the coaches because they are going to have a tough time trying to figure out who to play. They will be overflowing with talent and high quality guys.

I am definitely looking forward to watching them. We have just about everyone back. They are going to be a very dangerous team and they will make some noise. We have big guys and we get Jack Nunge back too. People don’t realize how good he is because he never really had a chance to show it this year. C.J. and Joe are back with Jordan returning. And of course Luka. They are going to fun to watch.

Q: What’s next for you? Are you going to follow mom into TV? Your brother in law in the NFL? (laugh)

TILL: Honestly, I didn’t think I would have to make this decision so soon. I’m looking at potential graduate transfer options. If I do that, then I want to get my masters at a good program. I’d also kind of like to be closer to my sister and brother in law out in California, so I am looking at smaller schools out there or around Nashville, where they live in the off-season. I am in the early stages of this whole process, so we will put some feelers out there and see who would be interested and go from there. I know the coaches here will reach out and help us with the process.

Q: Do you remember your last basket in a game?

TILL: Yeah, against Illinois.

Q: That was a big basket at the end of the half. Did they run one for you?

TILL: (laugh) No, they didn’t run that for me. To be honest I just ran the floor and lost my guy and ended up at the rim.

Q: What’s your favorite memory being a Hawkeye?

TILL: That’s really tough. I guess if I sat down and thought about it, I could come up with something specific, but I kind of get emotional talking about it, I will just miss being around the guys. I will really miss being in the locker room with that group of guys. I will miss the little stuff joking around about things and hanging out together. We were really a tight group. Those guys were all my brothers. People overuse that, but it’s true. At Iowa, all of us weren’t troublemakers or bad guys. Not one guy was like that at all. I would hang out with all those guys any time and that’s rare. I will miss waking up every day and going to work with those guys.