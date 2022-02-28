Seniors enjoy special win

Jordan Bohannon said you couldn't have scripted a better final home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for himself, Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, and student manager Jack Devlin.

Bohannon scored 18 points and McCaffery was 5-9 from three, scoring 17 points. Ash came in off the bench and knocked down a shot from the mid-court logo. And then there was Jack Devlin, sinking a halfcourt shot during a break in the second half and being mobbed by the entire team and coaching staff.



The three seniors met with the media following the game and discussed what this game and moment were like. Did this feel like the final home game for McCaffery? What was it like seeing his father cry? And Ash talks about his three pointer and the fans supporting him.

