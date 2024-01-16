As announced by the Iowa athletics department on Tuesday afternoon, several changes have been made to the Hawkeye football coaching staff.

The first being that linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been named Assistant Head Coach. Wallace will continue to coach linebackers as well. This is the first time under Kirk Ferentz that a member of the staff has been named assistant head coach. Wallace has been coaching Iowa's linebackers since 2016.

“Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years,” Ferentz in the release. “He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program.”

In the time Wallace has been with the program, he has coached some of the Hawkeyes' best linebackers to come through Iowa City, including All-Americans Jack Campbell and Josey Jewell and current linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson.

The promotion includes a pay raise from $755,000 to $1 million annually.

“Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches and staff members is really an honor,” Wallace said. “The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond.”