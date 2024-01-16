Seth Wallace Promoted, Phil Parker Earns a Raise, OC Update
As announced by the Iowa athletics department on Tuesday afternoon, several changes have been made to the Hawkeye football coaching staff.
The first being that linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been named Assistant Head Coach. Wallace will continue to coach linebackers as well. This is the first time under Kirk Ferentz that a member of the staff has been named assistant head coach. Wallace has been coaching Iowa's linebackers since 2016.
“Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years,” Ferentz in the release. “He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program.”
In the time Wallace has been with the program, he has coached some of the Hawkeyes' best linebackers to come through Iowa City, including All-Americans Jack Campbell and Josey Jewell and current linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson.
The promotion includes a pay raise from $755,000 to $1 million annually.
“Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches and staff members is really an honor,” Wallace said. “The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond.”
In addition to Wallace's promotion and raise, defensive coordinator and reigning Art Broyles Award winner Phil Parker has been given a raise, from $1.3 million to $1.9 million.
During the 2023 season, Parker led Iowa to yet another top ten finish nationally in total defense, coming in at No. 7. The Hawkeyes also ranked No. 1 in yards-per-play allowed in the country, despite playing 970 snaps this year.
In addition to the updates on the defensive side of the ball, Iowa confirmed that Kelton Copeland will not be returning as wide receivers coach in 2024.
Finally, the release provided a brief update on the offensive coordinator search as well.
"The search for an offensive coordinator is ongoing," according to the release. "An announcement is expected in the near future."