Noah Shannon was off to a great start to the game this past Saturday against Iowa State. He was clogging up the middle and making like difficult for the Cyclones until he tweaked something in his shoulder.



Shannon went to the locker room and missed a good chunk of the second quarter and not having him available certainly showed up on the field of play. Thankfully the senior defensive tackle was fine and returned to the game and plans to be ready to go on Saturday when Iowa hosts Nevada.

He discusses his health, the 99 yard drive from last week and what he learned from that experience, and what to expect this weekend from Nevada.