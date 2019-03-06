Waverly-Shell Rock offensive lineman Caleb Siech has started landing scholarship offers across the Midwest and was able to see Iowa up close once again on Sunday for their junior day. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Siech to talk about the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

SIECH: I had a great day. I got to see the staff again, and now we're just waiting for the evaluation period to open up here in April. I got to keep building relationships with coaches.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

SIECH: We had lunch, a tour of the facility, a player panel, position meetings, then a strength and conditioning presentation.

Q: What was your favorite part of the day?

SIECH: The position rooms or listening to Coach Doyle.

Q: Why did they stand out so much?

SIECH: It was seeing how the coaches react to the players and not just the parents.

Q: What did you learn from the positing group meeting?

SIECH: How they conducted business with the players and what they’re like when they get down to the real stuff.

Q: Did they say anything new about you as a recruit?

SIECH: That they are just waiting for the evaluation period to come out and will see me in my sport and at a lift.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

SIECH: My family and I are still evaluating the process

Q: What visits do you have ahead this spring?

SIECH: K-State, Miami-Ohio, ISU, Nebraska, USD, and UNI.

Q: What college is recruiting out the hardest?

SIECH: I have the most contact with Miami-Ohio right now.

Q: When do you want to make a final decision?

SIECH: We're still evaluating the process and I can't give you a certain time when I know that I will be ready to make my decision.

Q: Do you have any idea where you hope to camp at this summer?

SIECH: No, not yet.

Currently, Siech holds scholarship offers from Miami-Ohio, UNI, and South Dakota.

See highlights from Siech's junior year at Waverly-Shell Rock in the video below.