As we do every year, we hand out our signing day awards on both sides of the ball. We start on the defensive side of the ball where the Hawkeyes loaded up on defensive lineman and linebacker, but they are lacking at the cornerback position. We hand out a few awards, including on to our prospect who we think plays early on in his career.



MOST LIKELY TO PLAY EARLY – COOPER DeJEAN – Is there anything that Cooper DeJean didn’t do on the football field this year? Heck, he probably sold popcorn and sodas at the concession stand at halftime. He put up historic numbers as a quarterback, but at the college level, he will play in the defensive backfield as a safety. Now, he might not play a whole lot on defense in year one, but he’s probably in there shortly after that and on special teams as a true freshman.

SLEEPER OF THE CLASS – JUSTICE SULLIVAN – Who would have thought that the son of a former Cyclone would end up in Iowa City. His father, Jake Sullivan, even joked that he would have to wear Iowa gear for at least four years. Sullivan is going to be an interesting player. He’s initially projecting to the linebacker position, but he usually plays defensive end for his high school team. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him eventually end up with his hand on the ground at Iowa.

FORGOTTEN MAN – GRIFFIN LIDDLE – The Bettendorf defensive tackle was probably one of, if not the first scholarship offer in this class. He was offered as a 14 year old freshman and let the recruiting process play out for a while, but always seemed destined to be a Hawkeye. Liddle is not only a very good football player, but he is a very accomplished wrestler. Having seen Liddle in camp settings, the thing that I really like about him is he has a high motor and keeps always looking for more reps.

IMPACT PLAYER FOUR YEARS FROM NOW – MAX LLEWELLYN – Early on in the recruiting process, Llewellyn was kind of flying under the radar and not getting the level of attention he should have. Then his highlight tape started getting around and suddenly he had 15 offers, including six in the Big Ten. He went out and had a very good senior year and once he fills out from a muscle perspective, he is going to be a very good player for the Hawkeyes.

MR. VERSITILITY – ZACH TWEDT – I’ll say this, Twedt’s recruitment was pretty interesting. He was an early commitment to Iowa State and then showed interest in Iowa and the Cyclones walked away and the Hawkeyes were more than happy to take on the versatile athlete. He’s probably punching his ticket to play linebacker, but would it be out of line to suggest that maybe tight end could be an option?

SURPRISE COMMIT – JEREMIAH PITTMAN – The Illinois prep standout went from a pretty underrated prospect to a guy with several power five offers. What was surprising about it was that it kind of came out of nowhere when he did decide. He had thought he was going to wait a while longer, but he decided on the Hawkeyes in the middle of May.

ONE THAT GOT AWAY – JORDAN OLADOKUN – One thing lacking in this recruiting class is defensive backs and Iowa had Oladokun on board two times and he moved on both times. The Florida prep picked the Hawkeyes the first time only to de-commit in May. The he eventually committed again in late June before backing away again this fall. He hasn’t decided on a new destination.