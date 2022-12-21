It's time to hand out our signing day awards. We take a look at the offensive side of the ball, including our choice for top prospect, Marco Lainez. We also hand out our likely to play early pick and of course, the one player that got away.



TOP PROSPECT – MARCO LAINEZ – The quarterback commitment usually leads the class and that’s the case with the New Jersey standout. He made an early verbal pledge to the Hawkeyes and stuck with them in the process. The word out of Iowa City is the Hawkeye coaches believe he’s one of the best potential quarterbacks that they have landed in a while. He’s a leader and a winner and that’s always important at this position.

WILL PLAY EARLY – JARRIET BUIE – This is as much about need as it is anything else. As Kirk Ferentz is fond of saying, the further you are from the football the easier it is to play early on in your college career. Buie has size and speed and the ability to make plays in the passing game. This past season he had 44 receptions for 720 yards and six touchdowns. Starting would be a surprise, but he should carve out a role early in his career.

WILL DEVELOP INTO A KEY CONTRIBUTOR – TREVOR LAUCK – For much of this recruiting cycle, Lauck was overshadowed among the offensive commits in this class. But, he had an impressive list of schools that offered scholarships, including Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State. He has the size and athletic ability to be a very good tackle prospect and play relatively early on in his career.

FORGOTTEN MAN – LEIGHTON JONES – Much like Lauck, Jones has been a bit overlooked and overshadowed in the recruiting process among the offensive lineman. Jones was an early target for Iowa and he seemed to be a perfect fit for the Ferentz led program. He has outstanding toughness and a high motor, which usually translates into a good player for the Hawkeyes. Jones had an outstanding senior year and his arrow is pointing up heading into college. Look for big things from him in his Iowa career.

SURPRISE COMMIT – KADE PIPER – This was one of those commitments that kind of came out of the blue. But, when you looked at it in retrospect, it was a natural fit for Piper to be on Iowa’s radar. He was originally committed to North Dakota State and if you know that program and can be on their recruiting radar, it’s probably going to translate into being a solid contributor in Iowa City. Piper has a solid frame, but he’s going to need to fill out from a weight perspective, but I think he’s got the right makeup to be a good player for Iowa.

LATE ADDITION – TERRELL WASHINGTON – The Iowa offense needed to add more skill position playmakers and they did just that when they secured a commitment from Washington. The Texas native originally committed to Purdue, but opened things up once Jeff Brohm left for Louisville. He’s a real dual threat running back who can run the ball effectively and he’s also a skilled pass receiver. Washington was a nice late addition to this class.

IN-STATE STANDOUT – ALEX MOTA – While the state of Iowa churns out linemen and linebackers at a pretty high rate, skill position players are less numerous. Iowa adjusted their recruitment of Mota and that helped them to land the talented athlete from Marion. He made an impact running the football and catching passes in his high school career. He will arrive in Iowa City and transition into being a full-time wide receiver, but I think you could also see him in jet sweep plays as well.

ONE THAT GOT AWAY – KADYN PROCTOR – Make no mistake, this one left a mark. Five star prospects don’t happen very often in the state of Iowa and Proctor would have been the highest ranked prospect in the history of the program. What hurt even more is that he played a position of need, was slated to come in early, and he would have likely started at tackle in his freshman year.



