Now we bounce over to the offensive side of the ball where the Hawkeyes have loaded up with perhaps the best offensive line group of his tenure and they also landed several good skill position players in this class. We hand out awards to several star prospects.



MOST LIKELY TO PLAY EARLY – KEAGAN JOHNSON – There are some really good options for this spot, but at the end of the day, Johnson really put himself above everyone else. He was the top player in Nebraska last year and simply made plays each and every week on his high school team. You could certainly see Johnson emerging early in his Iowa career as an impact player.

SLEEPER OF THE CLASS – DAVID DAVIDKOV – It’s hard to put a four star prospect who is in the Top 250 nationally, but here we are. It feels like this is the spot for him because it’s like we don’t really talk about him and his potential all that much and we should have been. Maybe it’s because Illinois hasn’t played high school football in the fall, but I think Davidkov is going to be a good one.

FORGOTTEN MAN – CONNOR COLBY – We discuss this often, when you commit early in the process, we tend to forget about the player. Sometimes that is compounded when it’s an offensive lineman. Colby really started to blow up in the spring heading into his junior year, but it always felt like Iowa was his top choice. Iowa fans probably won’t be forgetting about Colby in a few years.

IMPACT PLAYER FOUR YEARS FROM NOW – BEAU STEPHENS – If there was a player in this class that sort of came out of central casting for an Iowa football player it was Stephens. He’s a big mauling offensive lineman who loves the weight room and has a high motor. That’s the ideal fit for a player who will thrive in Iowa City in the next four or five years. I think he has a shot at being really good one down the road.

MR. VERSITILITY – ARLAND BRUCE – If you are looking for the Tyrone Tracy starter kit, that’s Arland Bruce. You want him to line up in the backfield and run with the ball? Yep, he can do that. How about catch the ball in the passing game? Yep, he can do that too. Heck, he might be the next Iowa player who takes over the Wildcat formation because he’s done that too. Bruce just makes plays and you find a way to get him on the field.

SURPRISE COMMIT – GENNINGS DUNKER – One of the trivia questions for this class is who was the first commitment? The answer is Gennings Dunker and how he committed is also an interesting story. Basically, he came to Iowa’s camp in early June and impressed the Hawkeye coaches and got an offer. He went home and decided it was time to end his recruitment and committed. No real drama or visits. It was camp, offer, and call it good.

ONE THAT GOT AWAY – THOMAS FIDONE - When you look at this class on the offensive side of the ball there are two areas that were lacking. One is running back, but I think Iowa will find one. The other is tight end and the Hawkeyes ended up missing on a potentially really good one from western Iowa in Fidone. He grew up a Cornhusker fan, so it’s not a surprise that he picked Nebraska, but given Iowa’s tradition at the position it’s still surprising when star tight ends turn down the Iowa offer.