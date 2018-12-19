DEFENSIVE BACK (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Sebastian Castro Oak Lawn, IL 6/22 IOWA Dane Belton Tampa, FL 6/22 IOWA Daraun McKinney River Rouge, MI 12/14 IOWA

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add to their depth at defensive back in the Class of 2019 with commitments from safety Sebastian Castro, cornerback Daraun McKinney, and then Dane Belton, who could play corner or safety in college.

Illinois safety Sebastian Castro was Iowa's first commitment in the defensive backfield, giving the Hawkeyes a verbal pledge back in April of this year. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Castro is a hard hitting playmaker that looks like he could make an immediate impact on special teams at Iowa. In addition to Iowa, Castro held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, and Toledo. As a senior, Castro finished the season with 95 tackles, 6 TFL, and 6 interceptions for Richards High School, earning local player of the year honors. See highlights from Castro's senior year in the video below.

Florida defensive back Dane Belton joining Iowa's recruiting class in June, giving his verbal commitment right after his official visit to Iowa City. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Tampa native has great ball skills, the ability the play corner or safety, and is dangerous in the return game. A three-star prospect, Belton chose the Hawkeyes over 25 other scholarship offers with a list that included Pittsburgh, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and South Florida, among others. As a senior, Belton finished the season with 69 tackles and 4 interceptions, leading Jesuit High School to a 12-2 record.

See highlights from Belton's senior year in the video below.

The latest addition to Iowa's defensive backfield came on signing day as Daraun McKinney announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes following an official visit this past weekend. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound McKinney is a cornerback that can also handle return duties as he set a state record with seven kickoff returns for a touchdown his junior year. Previously committed to Northern Illinois, McKinney also picked up scholarship offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Miami-OH, Ball State, Toledo, and Buffalo, and during the recruiting process. See highlights from McKinney's senior year in the video below.