DEFENSIVE LINE (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS Max Llewellyn Urbandale, IA IOWA Jeremiah Pittman Palatine, IL IOWA Jeff Bowie West Branch, IA IOWA Griffin Liddle Bettendorf, IA IOWA

No one saw their recruiting take off in the state of Iowa more this past off-season than defensive end Max Llewellyn, who quickly went from a handful of scholarship offers to more than a dozen from all across the country as his junior film made the rounds. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Urbandale native ultimately found the right fit in the Iowa Hawkeyes, who offered in March and landed his commitment a month later over in-state rival Iowa State. A three-star prospect, Llewellyn committed to Iowa on April 22, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio, North Dakota State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa. As a senior, Llewellyn finished the season with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns on offense for Urbandale. See Max Llewellyn's highlights in the video below.

Chicago defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman was another prospect on the rise this year as a standout performance at an underclassmen showcase in January took his recruiting to a whole other level with several Big Ten schools calling including Iowa. With the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line and the athleticism to play fullback and run track, Pittman is an intriguing prospect for the Hawkeyes. His high school season was postponed in the state of Illinois this fall, so he will be playing in the spring for St. Viator High School. A three-star prospect, Pittman committed to Iowa on May 18, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Boston College, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Toledo, Bowling Green, and Northern Illinois. See Jeremiah Pittman's highlights in the video below.

Growing up just down the road from Iowa City, West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes at their camp in June of 2019 and ultimately found the opportunity a perfect fit. A three-star prospect, Bowie committed to Iowa on January 25, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois. As a senior, Bowie finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, four sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch. See Jeff Bowie's highlights in the video below:

One of Iowa's very first offers in the Class of 2021 was to Griffin Liddle back when he was just a 14-year old freshman playing varsity for the first time at Bettendorf. With his father, Josh Liddle, being a former heavyweight wrestler at Iowa, it seemed like it would only be a matter of time before Griffin jumped on board with the Hawkeyes, which he eventually did following his junior season. A three-star prospect, Liddle committed to Iowa on November 24, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Army. As a senior, Liddle finished the season with 18 tackles and seven TFL for Bettendorf. See Griffin Liddle's highlights in the video below.