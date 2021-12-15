Signing Day Spotlight: OL

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add two offensive linemen in this class with commitments from Jack Dotzler and Kale Krogh .

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Dotzler, whose parents went to Iowa, grew up a Hawkeye fan in Badger country and gave his verbal commitment on June 2, 2021, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Harvard, Dartmouth, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State.

As a senior, Dotzler missed most of the regular season with a dislocated ankle, but was able to return for the playoffs and helped lead Waunakee to a state title to cap off a perfect 14-0 season.

See highlights from Dotzler in the video below.