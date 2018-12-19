The Iowa coaches were still searching for their quarterback in the Class of 2019 when camps opened in June. One of the first ones they evaluated was Colorado native Alex Padilla , who turned out to be the best, so a week later a scholarship offers was extended. It turned out to be an offer the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Padilla quickly accepted, as he publicly committed to the Hawkeyes just a few days later in mid-June. A three-star prospect, Padilla is currently finishing up high school at Cherry Creek and will be enrolling at Iowa at semester in January to get an early start on his college career.

Padilla chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Georgia, Colorado State, Nevada, Columbia, Penn, Central Michigan, North Texas, Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale, South Dakota, and Northern Colorado.

As a senior, Padilla was 170/251 passing (67.7%) for 1,951 yards with 24 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions, leading Cherry Creek to the state title game and a 12-2 record.

See highlights from Padilla's senior year in the video below.