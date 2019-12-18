Iowa's very commitment in the Class of 2020 came from quarterback Deuce Hogan out of Texas. That was nearly a year and a half ago in June of 2018. Since then, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Hogan has become the face of the recruiting class and a leader that has helped the Hawkeye coaching staff add several more priority targets to the fold.

Hogan chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Baylor, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State, Boston College, Syracuse, Houston, Louisiana Tech, and Tulsa, and stuck with his decision even after interest from Clemson and several others.

As a senior, he finished the season 159/291 passing for 2,362 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

See highlights from Hogan's senior year at Grapevine Faith Christian in the video below.