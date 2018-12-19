The Iowa Hawkeyes filled their needs at running back in the Class of 2019 with an early commitment from Tyler Goodson and a late addition from Shadrick Byrd just before signing day.

Back when it looked like the Hawkeyes would only be taking one running back this year, Georgia native Tyler Goodson was the first to jump on board, giving the Iowa coaching staff a commitment in June and then releasing it publicly in early July. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Goodson has drawn a lot of comparisons to former Hawkeye Akrum Wadley and hopes to be a similar kind of playmaker for Iowa down the road.

In addition to Iowa, Goodson held scholarship offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State, Boston College, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Syracuse, Washington State, Cincinnati, Central Florida, Marshall, and Memphis, among others. He also drew late interest from Michigan and had a visit from Jim Harbaugh this month, but remained solid with his commitment to Iowa.

As a senior, Goodson finished the season with 174 carries for 1,147 yards and 25 touchdowns for North Gwinnett, leading them to a 10-3 record on the year.

See highlights from Goodson's senior year in the video below.