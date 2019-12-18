Coming off a year where they had two tight ends picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Hawkeyes landed a pair of very highly sought after prospects at the position in Texas native Elijah Yelverton and Ohio native Luke Lachey .

With one of the better offer lists in the country, tight end Elijah Yelverton basically had his pick of suitors, but landed on Iowa and gave his verbal commitment in April.

In all, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Yelverton racked up 36 scholarship offers with a list that included LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Penn State, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and Vanderbilt, among others.

Yelverton, who will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Bowl in January, finished his senior season with 62 catches for 594 yards and nine touchdowns as helped Trinity Christian win a state championship.

See highlights from Yelverton's senior year in the video below.