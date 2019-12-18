The Iowa Hawkeyes continued to add to their depth at the wide receiver position in 2020 with commitments from Florida native Quavon Matthews and Connecticut native Diante Vines .

After missing his junior year with an ACL injury, Quavon Matthews was not quite sure what the future held with the recruiting process, but was very grateful when the Iowa coaching staff decided to offer in the spring.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Matthews, whose coach is former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal, had earlier offers from North Carolina and Southern Miss, but Iowa was the first school to step forward with an opportunity post-surgery, which is something that always stuck with him.

As a senior, Matthews finished the season with 22 catches for 449 yards and two touchdowns for Largo this year.

See highlights from Matthews' senior year in the video below.