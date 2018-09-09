Iowa fans have been waiting for the moment when Brandon Smith would make a big play. Last season as a true freshman, he had three receptions. In Iowa's opening game he was unable to haul in a couple of targets. This week it finally happened. With Iowa driving in the fourth quarter, clinging to a 6-3 lead, Nate Stanley found Smith for a 30 yard pass that resulted in Iowa's only touchdown of the day. Smith was thrilled to finally make that big play and discusses it here.

