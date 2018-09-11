Brandon Smith's first reception of the season was a big one for the Iowa Hawkeyes. His 30 yard grab in the fourth quarter led to the only touchdown of the game. The sophomore wide receiver is looking to build upon that play and to make more just like it this week against UNI. Smith talks about the play, in some detail, and how it was initially a run play that was checked to a pass. He also looks back at his recruiting process and the adjustment for a kid from Mississippi to the cold winters in Iowa.

