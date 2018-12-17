Growing up in New Jersey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. More specifically, he was a fan of their wide receiver at the time, Desean Jackson. Smith-Marsette loved his speed and game breaking ability and wanted to play just like him. On January 1st, he will get to play on the same field that Jackson plays on in the Outback Bowl. Smith-Marsette talks about Jackson, his development this year as a wide receiver, the play of Brandon Smith and what he's seen from Tyrone Tracy this season.

