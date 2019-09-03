Being from New Jersey, it's perfectly natural that Ihmir Smith-Marsette was a recruiting target for Rutgers. In fact, the last time the Hawkeyes and the Scarlet Knights played, Smith-Marsette was in the stands as a recruiting guest of Rutgers. Of course, he ended up in Iowa City and he's happy about that decision. On Saturday, he will face his home state school for the only time in his college career and he's already in communication with some friends on their team and will have his family in the stands cheering him on.

