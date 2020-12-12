HawkeyeReport - Smith-Marsette has no regrets on his flip

There's no question that Ihmir Smith-Marsette has always been a bit of a free spirit who marches to the beat of his own drum. So it was no surprise that in this new era of freedom within the Iowa football program that he would try something original in his final game in Kinnick Stadium. As Smith-Marsette caught a 53 yard touchdown strike, he got to the goal line and attempted a flip, except he didn't quite complete it properly, injuring his left ankle.. Following the win, Smith-Marsette discusses have zero regrets about the flip, even though he could have been injured, and the offensive performance of his team.

