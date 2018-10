The Hawkeyes can always use playmakers on offense, defense, or special teams. Ihmir Smith Marsette is making a name for himself in two of the three areas this season. He's already a standout wide receiver and now he's making a big impact on special teams. Listen to Smith-Marsette discuss the growth of the Iowa offense in the past few weeks and his special teams play, where he jumped over a kicker so he wouldn't end up getting tackled by a kicker.