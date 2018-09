After missing last week's game, Ihmir Smith Marsette returned to action on Saturday night against Wisconsin. For the evening, he had three receptions for 58 yards, but it was one pass that ended up not being a reception that closed the book on Iowa's opportunity to knock off the Badgers. Smith-Marsette discusses the ball that came off his hands and into Wisconsin's hands and the overall play of Iowa's offense in the loss to the Badgers.