Before the season started, Ihmir Smith-Marsette told members of the Iowa media that he would take a kickoff for a touchdown this season. He waited until the 12th game of the season to fulfill that promise, taking a kickoff back 95 yards for a score. Smith-Marsette also took a reverse 45 yards into the end zone for Iowa's first score of the game. On the day he accounted for 166 all purpose yards for the Hawkeyes. He discusses his big day, the heated trash talk on the field, and much more.

