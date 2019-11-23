When your quarterback is in a scramble situation, a receiver needs to read the situation and either come back towards the ball or try to break away down the field. Once Nate Stanley broke free from a potential sack, Ihmir Smith-Marsette decided it was better to run away and the result was a 40 yard strike and a critical first down. The Iowa wide receiver discusses his big play and the thought process that went into it along with his reaction to finding out his quarterback was emotional after the game.

