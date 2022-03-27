Spring position battles
With spring football underway in Iowa City it’s a good time to take inventory on the position battles that will be taking place starting this month and more than likely dragging into fall camp in A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news