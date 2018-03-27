One year ago, Nate Stanley was engaged in a tight battle to win the starting quarterback position for the Hawkeyes and he was learning a slightly different offense under a new offensive coordinator.

A year later after starting every game, Stanley says year two in the Brian Ferentz offense is coming easier and now he can work on the little things that will help him become a better quarterback. Stanley discusses what he feels he needs to improve, his comfort level with the Iowa offense, and what he's seen from his receivers so far in spring practice.

