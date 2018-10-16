Nate Stanley has been red hot in the passing game the last two weeks. After throwing six touchdown passes against Indiana, he picked up conference and national player of the week awards, but he's focused on the upcoming game against Maryland. That focus meant he missed watching C.J. Beathard last night on Monday night football. Stanley discusses what has allowed the offense to get going in the air the past few weeks, his trust in the Iowa wide receivers and tight ends, and what he has seen on film from Maryland.

