In the first half, Iowa's offense couldn't get out of their own way. Every time it looked like they were going in the right direction a turnover or penalty stalled the drive. The Hawkeyes, led by quarterback Nate Stanley, eliminated the mistakes and exploded for 30 points in the second half in what turned out to be a relatively easy win over Northern Illinois. Stanley discusses the mistakes in the first half and how the Iowa run game got going in the second half.