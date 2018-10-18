HawkeyeReport.com

NEW ORLEANS – Nate Stanley, a junior from Iowa, has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the win over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.



Stanley connected on 21-of-32 passes for a season-high 320 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. His six touchdowns tie Iowa great Chuck Long for the second most in a game at the school (Long twice threw six touchdowns in a game; the record is seven by Chuck Hartlieb). It was also Stanley’s 11th career multi-touchdown game, including his fourth straight.

The native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, was also selected as the Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance.

The Hawkeyes, who moved into the AP rankings at No. 19 after their victory, return to action this weekend, hosting Maryland at 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN2.

Stanley’s top competition for this week’s honor came from Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano and Brock Purdy of Iowa State. Guarantano completed 21-of-32 passes for a career-high 328 yards and two touchdowns. He was also 8-of-8 on passes on third-and-8 or longer as the Volunteers upset No. 21 Auburn, 30-24, in an SEC road game. Purdy made his first career start and completed 18-of-25 passes with three touchdowns as he directed the Cyclones to a 30-14 upset of No. 6 West Virginia in Big 12 action.

In its first 14 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 12 different schools and from four different conferences. The Big 12 Conference (Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) joins the Southeastern Conference (Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) with four Manning Award winners each, while Texas is the only school with two different winners (McCoy and Young).

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.