HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2018 Manning Award Watch List.

Created and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, the award recognizes the nation's top quarterback after bowl games. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting. This list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks across the country.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 242-pounds) led Iowa's offense last season with 2,437 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, which tied for the second most passing touchdowns in a single season at Iowa and third most in the Big Ten last season. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native became the only Iowa quarterback in program history to have two five-passing touchdown games in the same season.

Stanley, who was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List earlier this summer, ranks 18th in program history in career passing yards (2,499) and 11th in career passing touchdowns (26).

In its 14 years of existence, quarterbacks from 12 different schools and four different conferences have won the Manning Award. Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield won the award last season. Twelve of the 14 Manning Award winners have won bowl games in their award-winning season, while six have won national championships.

A list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 29, while the winner will be announced the week following the College Football National Championship.

Additionally, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week. Stanley was named a Manning Award "Star of the Week" following wins over Iowa State and Ohio State last season. He was the Manning Award national Player of the Week for his performance against Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes begin their season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa.