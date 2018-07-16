IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to College Football’s Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club. Stanley is one of 11 Big Ten players named to the 84-man list. A quarterback has won the award in eight of the last 10 years.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 242-pounds) led Iowa’s offense last season with 2,437 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native became the only Iowa quarterback in program history to have two five-passing touchdown games in the same season, and his 26 touchdown passes ranked third in the Big Ten last season and tied for the second most in a single season at Iowa.

An All-Big Ten honorable mention, Stanley garnered multiple player of the week honors following performances against Iowa State and Ohio State. As a junior, Stanley ranks 18th in program history in career passing yards (2,499) and 11th in career passing touchdowns (26).

The Maxwell Award has been awarded to College Football’s Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert Maxwell for his contributions to the game as a player, sportswriter, and official.

Akrum Wadley was named to the Maxwell Award preseason Watch List last season. Two Hawkeyes -- Nile Kinnick in 1939 and Chuck Long in 1985 -- have won the award, while former quarterback Ricky Stanzi was the most recent semifinalist in 2010.

The award, in conjunction with the NCFAA, will announce semifinalists on Oct. 29, while finalists will be revealed Nov. 19. Winners will be announced Dec. 6 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Stanley and the Hawkeyes open their season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa.