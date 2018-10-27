After getting into a groove and throwing for over 300 yards in three of four contest, Nate Stanley has struggled to throw the football in the last two games. Last week he struggled due to the windy conditions. This week it may have been a combination of a wet field and a pretty solid Penn State defense. Stanley struggled to an 18-49 and 205 yards passing day that also included a pair of costly interceptions. He discusses his struggles throwing the ball and what happened on the last interception of the game.

