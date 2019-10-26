With is favorite offensive weapon sidelined, Nate Stanley did what every good quarterback would do, he spread the ball around to other very talented receivers. In less than ideal conditions in Evanston, Stanley completed 12-26 passes for 179 yards. More important, he threw one touchdown and the Hawkeyes played error free football on the offensive side of the ball. Stanley discusses the big pass play to Tyrone Tracy, the development of Sam LaPorta, and the Iowa run game having success.

