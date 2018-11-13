Stanley playing cat and mouse game with defense
There's always a bit of a cat and mouse game that goes on between a quarterback and the defense he is facing at the line of scrimmage. Nate Stanley is playing that on every down as he assesses the defense, makes adjustments, and then sometimes sees the defense adjust once again. Stanley discusses the adjustments process at the line of scrimmage, what progress he has been making, and how the team has been following the leaders after three straight losses.